Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

