Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

