Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

