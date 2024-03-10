Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

