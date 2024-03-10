Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $282.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

