Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,585,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,036 shares of company stock worth $7,958,252 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

