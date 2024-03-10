Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.