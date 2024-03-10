TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.80. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

