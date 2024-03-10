Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
