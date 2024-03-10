Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.