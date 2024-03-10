TRON 1-Day Volume Hits $315.11 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and $315.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,896,171,222 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

