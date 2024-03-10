TRON 1-Day Volume Hits $315.11 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and $315.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000969 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,896,171,222 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
