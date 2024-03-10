Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.