Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 21,459 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.0 %

MSGS opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.47. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

