Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 474,518 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,518 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

