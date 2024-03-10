Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,773. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

EDR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

