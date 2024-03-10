Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1,134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of H&R Block worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

