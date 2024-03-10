Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 665,502 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

