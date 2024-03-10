Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 26,350 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

