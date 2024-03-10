Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 517,711 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,896,656 shares of company stock valued at $117,253,200 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

