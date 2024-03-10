Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.