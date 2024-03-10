Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 139.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 363.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 70.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

