Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.