Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 5,703,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.