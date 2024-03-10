Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $358.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

