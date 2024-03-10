Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 13.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,316. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

