Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.49. 9,010,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.