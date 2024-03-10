Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.12 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $126.15 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,407.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.93 or 0.00612218 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.06 or 0.00157134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019039 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28896692 USD and is up 12.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,607,141.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

