UNUS SED LEO Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.26 billion and $1.59 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00008252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,082,943 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,090,214.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.6835061 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,188,787.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

