Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 10,492,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.