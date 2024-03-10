Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,121,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

