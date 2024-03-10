Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,121,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

