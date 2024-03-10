Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 11.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $130,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $339.43. 900,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.89. The company has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

