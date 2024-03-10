Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $52,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.49. 596,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.47 and its 200-day moving average is $462.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

