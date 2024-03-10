Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

