Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

