Velas Price Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $63.25 million and $1.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,566,571,745 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.