Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Volume of $41.49 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $139.28 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

