VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 610,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,702. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average is $203.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,568. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

