Vertcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,033.24 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $33,033.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,892.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.64 or 0.00610585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00126205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00211768 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00157293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,908,510 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

