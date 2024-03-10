Viad (NYSE:VVI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VVI. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viad has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

VVI stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of -193.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viad by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Viad by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

