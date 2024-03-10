Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $11.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.