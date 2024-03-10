VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.69.

VICI stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

