Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $10.07 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $10.07 or 0.00014496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $282.84 million and $21.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018216 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,516.81 or 1.00114615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008554 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00156229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 10.18934806 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $23,664,863.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

