W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Critical Survey

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $12.14 billion 1.78 $1.38 billion $5.06 16.68 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 11.38% 19.03% 3.76% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for W. R. Berkley and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 5 4 0 2.44 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $84.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; casualty and specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers commercial general liability, umbrella, professional liability, directors and officers, commercial property, and surety products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical and property and crime insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.