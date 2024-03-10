W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $970.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $908.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.