Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $58.03 million and $3.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001447 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,655,140 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.