Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.