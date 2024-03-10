Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $325.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $309.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $243.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,285 shares of company stock worth $7,911,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

