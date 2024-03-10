Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $325.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.30.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V stock opened at $280.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $286.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.