Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $142.52 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $411,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,077 shares of company stock worth $2,050,581 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

