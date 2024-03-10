William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

American Public Education Trading Down 9.8 %

APEI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Public Education by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.